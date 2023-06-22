From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to the Comal Literacy Foundation for its efforts to deliver reading materials to the New Braunfels community through its brand new bookmobile.
The foundation’s library-on-wheels was ready for Thursday’s Storytime in the Park event at Landa Park. For those that missed it, there’s another one slated for July 20.
The organization has also spread the love of reading through its Free Little Libraries — small, enclosed boxes that contain books that can be borrowed and exchanged for no charge at any time.
“They’re all around town, so it’s easier to access books,” Comal Literacy Foundation Vice President Tricia Coe said. “And then now that we’re mobile and we can go into areas that aren’t necessarily served as well, we can make even more impact.”
Coe said the group hopes to expand its literacy programs to include classes on financial literacy and money management for young people.
Locals can donate books at four locations: Dreamer’s Nutrition, Larkspur at Creekside, Bar Belles Boutique and Big Frog Custom T-Shirts.
•••••
Kudos to the New Braunfels MLK Association for organizing this past Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration at the Westside Community Center.
The holiday honors the arrival of Union general Gordon Granger and his troops in Galveston in 1865 to bring word of the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all slaves following the Civil War. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, and Juneteenth became a federal holiday.
Saturday’s event was a time for joy, celebration and remembrance — as well as learning.
An additional kudos goes out to the Sophienburg Museum & Archives, which set up a history display at the Westside Community Center to spread even more knowledge.
