From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department for being announced as a finalist for the National Gold Medal Award.
The city’s parks and rec department showed it had the Midas touch earlier this year when it won the Texas Gold Medal Award for a city with a population between 50,000 to 100,000 citizens. It was the third time New Braunfels has captured the top spot in the state in its division.
Now, the city is hoping to add its biggest award yet.
“We just hope at this point (it will be) third time’s the charm … and we’re able to bring that gold medal back this year,” the department’s parks analyst, Shannon Jackson, said.
Kudos to Ami Feller, owner of Roofer Chicks, for earning an opportunity to spread the word about her business to a national audience today at noon CST on ABC’s news program “GMA3.”
The show itself is a spin-off of the incredibly popular Good Morning America morning show — that’s where the GMA comes from.
Feller and her female-led team of workers has gained plenty of attention for proving that more than one gender can handle arduous manual labor and the rigors of roofing. Feller and her brother got into the business after attending Iowa State, and after her path took a detour, she returned to roofing and started her own company to serve the New Braunfels and San Antonio area.
Now, the sky’s the limit.
“It’s hard to find the right girls,” Feller said. “Recruiting is a challenge, but it’s hard to find guys who could do roofing, too — it’s a hard job. It’s hard, and it’s hot … I’m excited to see where it goes.”
