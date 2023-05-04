From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to Circle Arts Theatre and The Inner Circle youth company for reprising a play that hasn’t been performed in 30 years in order to pay tribute to late director Roberta Elliott, who died in October of 2022.
The Inner Circle is set to perform “Windows are Only Solid Air,” which was written by Elliott herself. Three performances are slated to be held next week on Friday, May 12 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, May 13 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) at 124 Elizabeth Avenue in New Braunfels.
Current artistic director and show director Robin Williams said the theatre thought it would be a great way to honor Elliott’s legacy with Circle Arts, which includes forming The Inner Circle company herself back in the 1970s.
“It’s really a legacy, something that has been passed on from generation to generation of people in our theatre,” said Williams, who also leads the Inner Circle. “We wanted to do something to honor Rob this season, and so that’s what this is all about.”
For those who are interested in tickets, go online to: circleartstheatre.org.
•••••
Kudos to those who have already done their civic duty for this election cycle by casting their ballot during early voting.
And for those that have planned to go to the polls on Election Day, kudos to you as well! Just make sure the couch doesn’t get too comfortable when Saturday rolls around.
Not only will New Braunfels know who its next mayor will be this weekend, but new members of New Braunfels City Council will be elected, as well as school board members in both New Braunfels and Comal ISDs.
The fate of a pair of bond proposals — one from the city and another from Comal ISD — is also set to be decided.
To find the closest polling location for May 6, visit votecomal.com.
