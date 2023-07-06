From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to Canyon Lake resident Linda Wallis for recognizing that her community lacked its own farmer’s market — and then doing something about it.
Wallis, who has lived in Canyon Lake for nearly three decades, recently decided to bring a farmer’s market to her community after inquiring and finding that there was a need for quality produce and handmade goods.
The first-ever Canyon Lake farmer’s market was held in June at the Community Resource & Recreation Center (CRRC), and the second market is set to be held this weekend on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CRRC.
For those that can’t make it in July, the next market is set for Aug. 19 at the CRRC.
•••••
Kudos to former New Braunfels Police Department officer Larry Hildebrand on 46 years of dedication and service to this community.
Hildebrand was honored with a retirement party at the municipal court in New Braunfels last Friday. It was the perfect setting for a tribute to Hildebrand’s public service, as he has worked within the court system since 2004.
As a warrant officer, Hildebrand was responsible for bringing residents before a judge, but his duties never stopped him from treating his fellow citizens fairly.
“At times people mess up, and the consequences have to be resolved,” Hildebrand said. “But I worked to treat everybody respectfully. It’s a simple life, but I enjoyed it.”
Judge Rose Zamora said there was nobody better.
“When people were upset, they left here happy,” Zamora said. “He listened to them, he talked to them, he always made them feel secure. He’s a good man.”
