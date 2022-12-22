From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (HSNBA), which found new homes for 38 cats and 14 dogs during its Make More Merry Adoption Event last weekend.
Like many shelters across the country, HSNBA has had a rough year with numerous animal intakes and limited adoptions leading to overcrowding, and eventually, euthanasia.
Thanks to the success of the adoption event, HSNBA cleared some much needed space to accommodate animals in their care and saved many animals from being put to sleep.
“HSNBA is thrilled by the turnout at our Make More Merry Adoption Event,” HSNBA Executive Director Sarah Hammond said. “It was so heartwarming to meet so many wonderful adopters who truly saw the value in adopting from a shelter.”
Kudos to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and New Braunfels Police Department, not only for their hard work on a daily basis, but for going above and beyond with their respective Green Santa and Blue Santa programs.
The CCSO’s Green Santa program delivered toys to good girls and boys of all ages on Dec. 15. Green Santa handed out presents to 122 children from 38 different families, and H-E-B gift cards were also part of the goodwill giveaway.
NBPD’s Blue Santa program once again accepted gifts after placing special Christmas trees with names of children on them in locations across town. Those wishing to help simply grabbed the piece of paper with a child’s name and wish list, went shopping and returned the gift to the new NBPD headquarters at 3030 West San Antonio Street.
Those examples serve as further proof that Santa has more than one uniform in his wardrobe.
