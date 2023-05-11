From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to New Braunfels’ own Bryce Miller for earning his first MLB win this past Sunday in Seattle for the Mariners against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.
Miller, who was called up to the big leagues on Tuesday, May 1 to pitch against the Oakland A’s, followed up his record-setting 10-strikeout performance by shutting out Houston for six full innings while collecting another five strikeouts.
Miller was a standout pitcher and outfielder at New Braunfels High School for head coach Bobby Alford, and he began his collegiate career at Blinn College before transferring to Texas A&M and winning the No. 1 spot in the Aggies’ rotation. He was drafted by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft and it didn’t take him long to earn the title of Seattle’s top pitching prospect.
Congrats Bryce!
Kudos to area track and field athletes who have qualified for the state meet in Austin.
Defending Class 4A girls pole vault champion Alencia Lentz of Canyon Lake claimed her second consecutive gold on Thursday afternoon, while Davenport’s Christian Pena took eighth place in Thursday morning’s boys 4A 3,200 meter finals.
Friday will be the big day for Class 5A Smithson Valley’s girls 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams, as well as individual competitors Jazmyn Singh (girls 400), Alyssa Jones (girls 200) Arthur Breault (boys 400) and Freddie Dubose (boys 400). Canyon’s Grace Conley is also set to compete in the 5A triple jump finals.
On Saturday, New Braunfels’ Jacob Redding (300 hurdles), Joshua Minton (high jump) and defending Class 6A girls pole vault bronze medalist Ella Vajdos will all get their chances.
Good luck to all of our state qualifiers!
