From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to Baltimore Orioles rookie and New Braunfels’ own Jordan Westburg for hitting his first MLB home run this Monday during a 3-2 victory against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
Since being called up to the big leagues in late June, Westburg has added more power to an already loaded Orioles lineup. The former Unicorn and Mississippi State Bulldog came into Thursday hitting .254 with 10 runs scored and eight RBIs.
Meanwhile, Baltimore has risen to the top of the American League with an overall record of 62-40.
Many Orioles fans were awaiting Westburg’s first homer — a huge milestone for any first-year player — and Baltimore color commentator Ben McDonald almost predicted the solo shot by saying, “it’s just a matter of time” before Westburg sent a 1-0 pitch from Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez into the right-field bleachers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
•••••
Kudos to the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities (MHDD) Center and the McKenna Center in New Braunfels for doing their parts to spread awareness and support a new therapy program for at-risk youth.
The program is designed to help those in need in Comal Hays and Uvalde counties. Funding is directed from the state legislature’s mental health response to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting.
“These young people may have trauma, anger, depression, anxiety, and they make a series of bad decisions that hurt themselves and hurt other people,” Meadows Institute President and CEO Andy Keller said. “You can’t just deal with that with individual psychotherapy or funding. You need to help the adults in that child’s world.”
