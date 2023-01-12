From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to the 14 area football players that were selected as all-stars and got one final chance to put on the pads as high school athletes this past Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
A doubleheader kicked off with the annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which features the top prep gridiron talent from across the nation. A list of game alumni include names like Adrian Peterson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tim Tebow to name a few.
Smithson Valley December graduate Colton Thomasson was selected for the prestigious game, and he represented the Rangers with pride. Aggie fans will be happy to know that the 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive lineman will soon be wearing maroon and white as he tries to help Texas A&M climb the SEC standings.
The second game this past Saturday was the annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game, which routinely features the best players from the Alamo City and its surrounding areas. To the shock of absolutely no one, the rosters were chock full of performers from the New Braunfels area — 13 to be exact.
New Braunfels High School was represented by Layton Ladd, Landon Marsh and Kaden Baerwald, while Canyon sent both Xayvion Noland and Daniel Perez.
Canyon Lake sent Helijah Johnson, who scored a touchdown, and Brett Harwell to the event, and Davenport’s participants were Darion Brown, Shastin Golden and Carter Traynor. Smithson Valley also sent three performers — David De Hoyos, who snagged an interception, TJ Hunt and Gavin Woods — to the Alamodome.
The quality of football in the area is only improving by the year, so expect to see even more area standouts earn their own all-star jerseys in the seasons to come.
