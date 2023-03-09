From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and all of those willing to go under the blade for a good cause on Saturday, March 4.
St. Baldrick’s annual New Braunfels Scheren event saw volunteers shave their heads, beards and even eyebrows in order to show solidarity and raise money for pediatric cancer research. Close to 40 people left behind more than a few follicles, but the money raised sure made those bald heads look beautiful.
This year raised over $23,000, and here’s hoping 2024 will bring in even more.
•••••
Kudos to Comal ISD athletics and the baseball teams at both Canyon High School and Smithson Valley High School for the pair of jersey retirement ceremonies last week.
Canyon immortalized the No. 23 jersey of famed MLB All-Star Lance Berkman, whose tenure with the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals established him as one of the most clutch hitters in baseball. Berkman, now a coach at Houston Christian University, returned to New Braunfels on Thursday, March 2 and was proud to see his jersey framed under glass.
Smithson Valley held its own jersey retirement on Friday, March 10 for the late Cody Fuller, who was a Ranger legend on both the baseball diamond and football field. His dedication as a husband and a father was even more impactful, and it was heart-warming to see that his children got a chance to honor their father during the ceremony.
Both will now live forever in Comal County lore.
