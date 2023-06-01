From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to the Canyon softball team for earning its third trip the UIL state tournament in the past six seasons.
The Cougarettes have rolled to a 31-0 overall record so far this season and steamrolled District 26-5A and Comal ISD rival Smithson Valley in a series sweep to earn the Region IV-5A title last week.
This week, head coach Kevin Randle’s team is hunting a much bigger trophy.
Canyon is looking to add another state title to its softball legacy, which has been churning out top-tier players for decades. This year’s squad is a blend of lights-out pitching, solid defense and a powerful lineup at the plate that has routinely lit up the scoreboard.
The Cougarettes open the Class 5A state semifinals today at 1 p.m. at the University of Texas at Austin against Colleyville Heritage at 1 p.m.
The winner advances to Saturday’s championship game at 1 p.m. to face either Montgomery Lake Creek or Frisco Heritage.
•••••
Kudos to the New Braunfels Police Department for its ongoing commitment to the annual Kops & Kids Safety Picnic — even when the weather chooses not to fully cooperate.
Rain pushed the event back to today, but the NBPD certainly won’t let a little delay dampen the spirits of area children who will flock to the Landa Park Dance Slab for a fun-filled evening that includes a K-9 demonstration, SWAT team obstacle course, bounce houses, games and prizes. The event runs from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.
There will also be the popular bike giveaway, but the connection between the community and local officers is perhaps the biggest prize of all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.