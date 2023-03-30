From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to the Captain James Jack Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) for putting together Wednesday’s celebration on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of the last U.S. combat troops leaving Vietnam. New Braunfels’ ceremony was held at the city’s Veterans Memorial, which is located outside of the new police headquarters on West San Antonio Street.
Veterans and their families honored those who served during the event, and there were some who recalled a time when Vietnam veterans didn’t always get the praise they deserve.
“It’s wonderful that Vietnam veterans now are not forgotten, as they used to be,” American Legion Post 179 chaplain Charlie Clopper said. “We love the support that we get from New Braunfels and from the state of Texas.”
Let’s be sure that no other veteran has to wonder how much their sacrifices meant to the men, women and children back at home.
Kudos to Solms Bowling Club for doing its part to preserve a part of German heritage that has been erased from history in all parts of the country except South Central Texas — nine-pin bowling.
Solms celebrated its 125th anniversary recently, and it is seeking to add to its membership as it navigates toward the next 125 years of pin smashing and plenty of laughs.
There are more nine-pin clubs throughout Comal, Guadalupe and Bexar counties, and those who are interested in what the sport has to offer should have no reservations about looking into the closest club. You might just find a tight-knit, yet welcoming community and a brand new hobby — but please don’t forget to tip your pinsetters!
