From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 4217 for its generous donation of $11,000 in scholarships to local students from New Braunfels, Canyon and Smithson Valley high schools.
The recipients were: Evan Ermis, Celeste Gomez, Aleeza Guerra, Valeria Hayakawa, Clark Lightsey, Danna Mora, Fatima Olmos, Trieste Perciavalle, Esmeralda Reyes, Jovanny Vega and Kade Wenzel. Several of them are first generation college students. The majority of the students will be going to the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State University and Texas A&M University. Two will be heading to Baylor University and the University of Miami and one has been accepted at West Point Military Academy.
The LULAC scholarship is named after the first Hispanic teachers in New Braunfels ISD, Claudio and Mary Alice Mendez. Mrs. Mendez was present for the scholarship celebration. Mr. Mendez is an alumnus of Texas State University, and Mrs. Mendez of both Rice and Texas State. Several of the LULAC members were their students in New Braunfels schools and some were former recipients of LULAC scholarships.
Best of luck to these and other area graduates as they embark on the next chapter of their lives!
•••••
Kudos to the Canyon softball team for another outstanding season — and also for ending the UIL athletics season on a high note.
The Cougarettes won 32 consecutive games while steamrolling into the UIL Class 5A championship this past weekend in Austin. In an epic clash of two powerhouses, Montgomery Lake Creek successfully defended its 5A title by winning for the 86th time in its last 87 games.
Clearly, both teams don’t like disappointment.
Canyon capped an incredible year of high school sports that saw area teams and individual competitors alike not only advance to their respective state competitions, but also bring home shiny prizes around their necks.
The Cougarettes were the last team standing from Comal County, and we salute their efforts as the 2022-23 school year fades into summer.
We can’t wait to see how our local teams raise the bar during 2023-24. The countdown to August has already begun.
