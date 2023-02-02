From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for once again lauding some of the hardest-working and most dedicated businesspeople and residents that the city has to offer.
The 104th annual banquet was held on Friday, Jan. 27 and honored Kathy Meurin with its top honor — the Besserung Award. Each year, the Besserung Award goes to an individual who is seen as the most outstanding New Braunfels citizen over the past 12 months.
Among the other guests of honor on Jan. 27 were Jan Kingsbury, who was the 2023 Blue Coat of the Year winner. Helgard Hollis and Joe Timmins were the co-winners of the Senior Blue Coat of the Year honor, and the Small Business Person of the Year was Art Brinkkoeter of Brinkkoeter’s Transmission.
The Chamber of Commerce also saw Ian Taylor pass the gavel to the new Chair of the Board, Allison Humphries. Here’s to another year of promoting and advocating for New Braunfels businesses!
Kudos to NB Housing Partners for its continued commitment to the First Footing program, which has served 409 individuals in its first 22 months of existence.
That’s nearly 20,000 nights for area residents in need during which they did not have to worry about where they would be sleeping that evening.
The program offers much more than just shelter, as First Footing seeks to help its participants recover identification documents, reestablish any potential benefit income and also find gainful employment. Families and single women are even referred to other organizations when it’s in their best interest.
To all those who have helped make all this happen — thank you!
