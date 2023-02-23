From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to Connections Individual and Family Services on its ongoing quest to provide the best possible facility to its clientele, which is made up of children and families who are in need of emergency or transitional living and/or some type of counseling, whether it be related to substance abuse or trauma.
Connections held its Mardi Gras with a Mission fundraiser at the McKenna Center on Feb. 16 to take steps toward building a brand new facility on San Antonio Street in New Braunfels.
CEO Jacob Huereca put in bluntly — this isn’t a want, it’s a need.
“Our main building is a maze,” he said. “It’s over 100 years old. It was an old funeral home — I don’t know any kids that want to live in an old funeral home. I have staff working in converted spaces that used to be closets.”
The organization hopes to break ground on its new facility in March. To help out, go online to www.connectionsifs.org/donate .
•••••
Kudos to Guadalupe “Lupe” Suarez, a World War II veteran and a former New Braunfels city councilman that celebrated the century mark on Feb. 18 surrounded by family and friends at VFW Post 7110.
Suarez recently turned 100 years old and is a member of the group often referred to as “The Greatest Generation.” Suarez fought in Normandy and at the Battle of the Bulge, where he did his part to help save the world from the forces of evil in the 1940s.
In the 1970s, Suarez gave back to New Braunfels as a councilman.
Thank you, Mr. Suarez, for an ongoing life of selfless service to your country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.