From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to New Braunfels Police Department Capt. Mike Rutherford, who recently retired after more than 36 years of service to the force.
Rutherford served as a patrol officer, corporal, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain with NBPD.
Rutherford was on NBPD’s very first SWAT team and was also one of the department’s first bike-certified officers. Assistant Chief of Police Joe Vargas said that Rutherford was committed to serving his community and working alongside his fellow officers.
“I can tell you that there’s no one in this agency, and certainly during the time that I have been here, that’s more dedicated than Mike,” Vargas said.
Thank you, Capt. Rutherford, for your nearly four decades of service to the city.
•••••
Kudos to the Comal Independent School District board of trustees for being open to increasing staff compensation in the coming years.
Educators and school staff work hard to serve a growing student population, and deserve to be paid adequately for that work.
Members of the district’s compensation task force have recommended several changes to help boost staff pay and incentives, including raising salaries for speech language pathologists and physical and occupational therapists. The task force also suggested increasing stipends for head baseball, softball and soccer coaches to align them with other head coaches.
State-mandated salary increases for staff will likely cost about $5.4 million, and the task force recommended giving teachers a raise if there is an opportunity to improve upon those increases.
Board member Tim Hennessee said he knows teachers are working harder than ever.
“They are going above and beyond, hitting multiple campuses within a day just to service the needs of our children,” he said. “We want to make (compensation) changes and we want to do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.