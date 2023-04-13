From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to Angelina and Jason Loeza for continued dedication to their organization Service Dogs for Kids, which is preparing to host its second Woofs & Wine event on April 22.
The organization does exactly what the name says — helping to provide service dogs for children with PTSD, whether that be from sexual or physical abuse, or any other traumatic event.
“We see it as if we can start helping a child heal early on, they can become a more productive adult versus holding on to all of this trauma as a child and waiting until you’re an adult to get that help,” Angelina Loeza said.
Big Fred’s BBQ in Selma is set to host the Woofs & Wine event, which features live music and plenty of eats — for humans and canines alike.
Those interested in buying tickets, donating to support the organization, or applying for a service dog can do so at https://www.servicedogsforkids.org/events.
•••••
Kudos to the Smithson Valley girls soccer team on a record-setting season on the pitch.
The Lady Rangers rattled off 27 consecutive wins to begin the year and steamrolled their way into the Class 5A state tournament for the first time in program history. Head coach Jason Adkins’ team entered its state semifinal match against Grapevine as the underdog but netted a goal just 29 seconds into the match.
Unfortunately, Grapevine answered in the second half and vaulted ahead for a 2-1 win in extra time.
Smithson Valley’s senior class — Abby Thompson, Jacy White, Arianna Monnin, Sabrina Taber, Aura Reyes Lopez, Valerie Mendez, Emmy Lambson, Kaili Castillo, Avery Eckert, Jasmin Dominguez, Malia Thalman, Emma Siebold and Izzie Partida — are to be congratulated for their hard work in once again raising the bar for Ranger soccer.
