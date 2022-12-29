From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos once again to New Braunfels’ own Trail Team 6 for capping their Jeeps De-Lights holiday tour with a record-breaking haul of items for the New Braunfels Food Bank.
And just in time for the coldest days of the season.
Trail Team 6 ventured out into the cold on Friday, Dec. 23 to bring in well over 10,000 pounds of food to the local Food Bank. The team of Jeeps, which were delightfully decorated with Christmas lights, traveled through neighborhoods to pick up donations for the New Braunfels Food Bank and then delivered them, convoy style, on Dec. 23.
It was once again a smashing success.
“I think it’s a testament to the creativity of the trail team,” said Eric Cooper, the CEO and president of the Food Bank of San Antonio. “To bring like minded, Jeep enthusiasts (together) … but then spin that in a way that can create a service opportunity and provide a party with the purpose … (shows) there’s room at the table for everyone to do something.”
•••••
Kudos to young Texas country star William Beckmann on his Las Posadas Tour: Hope for Uvalde, which made a stop at New Braunfels’ The Redbird Listening Room last week.
Our own Dale Martin said the event has been described as “life-changing,” which is saying something given the type of talent that often comes through this area. Martin also said Beckmann appears to be on a rocket straight to the top, as he was booked to play the large stage at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
But Beckmann’s willingness to give back is also worthy of applause. The Del Rio native felt called to help those suffering in Uvalde.
“That’s really what the whole tour is about, and we’re just trying to bring a little light into the world and do it for a good cause,” Beckmann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.