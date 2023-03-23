From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to the City of New Braunfels for constantly looking to increase the local resources available to community members and their families.
The city secured a grant to expand its Family Place Libraries program, which has already been implemented at the main branch, to the Westside Community Center location as well.
The program is centered around early childhood learning and development with an emphasis on having fun.
“It’s specifically for children 5 and under,” library youth services manager Jenny Rodriguez said. “We have developmentally-appropriate toys for them. There’s lots of emphasis on play and learning through play.”
•••••
Kudos to area linemen and water line techs for their hard work and vigilance in ensuring that New Braunfels residents can go about their daily lives with ease.
One flick of a light switch or burst from a shower head reveals the end result — instant electricity, as well as water on demand.
The Herald-Zeitung recently took a deeper look at the jobs of both jobs with stories that featured the daily routines of journeyman Michael Hardick and water line tech Lorenzo Herrera.
Both discussed the unique challenges they face in the field and what it takes to become a true professional. They also offered some helpful tips for residents on how to avoid a shocking situation — or an unwanted backflow.
The H-Z wants to continue to highlight New Braunfels’ workforce. Those with an idea for a feature story can email: news@nbtxhz.com.
