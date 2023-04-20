From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to SJRC Texas on the opening of its first family resource center, which is located right here in New Braunfels.
Monday marked the celebration of the new facility, which will help the organization’s work across 27 counties in the Lone Star State.
SJRC Texas works with victims of abuse and neglect and does its best to help keep children out of abusive situations and foster care.
“We want families to stay together and be healthy and have healthy communities,” SJRD Texas CEO Tara Roussett said. “Raising children is hard, so any help that you can get with parenting classes, prevention, health — this is a one-stop shop.”
To learn more, or if you are in need yourself, don’t hesitate to reach out by calling the New Braunfels facility at 830-629-0659.
•••••
Kudos to the City of New Braunfels, the New Braunfels Native Plant Society, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Rockin’ R and Valeo Chiropractic for putting together Earth Day events for the community this weekend.
Headwaters at the Comal will host a free Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and the Native Plant Society will hold its annual plant sale during the event.
Fischer Park, Rockin’ R and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension are hosting cleanup events on Saturday, and Valeo Chiropractic its own cleanup event on Sunday, April 23.
Thank you to all of those organizations for ensuring that New Braunfels will be a cleaner place come next week.
