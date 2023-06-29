From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to New Braunfels High School alums Jordan Westburg, Bryce Miller and James McArthur for achieving their MLB dreams by making their big-league debuts this season.
Miller was the first former Unicorn to get the call, and the flame-throwing right-hander set a new Seattle Mariners record with 10 strikeouts in his first Major League start against the Oakland A’s on May 2.
Westburg’s call-up came Monday, and the infielder delivered with his first hit, RBI and run scored during the Orioles’ 10-3 win over the Reds.
McArthur, who was recalled on Saturday, made his debut on Wednesday night out of the Kansas City Royals’ bullpen during a lopsided loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
Congratulations to all three on making it to the majors — and best of luck moving forward! It may be only a matter of time until New Braunfels is represented in the MLB All-Star Game.
Kudos to Canyon Lake’s Tye Preston Memorial Library on taking steps to ensure that citizens who may not live close to the facility can still get their reading fix.
The launch of a new bookmobile program, set to start in January of 2024, was recently announced by the library thanks to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) special projects grant program.
The transit-style van will expand library services to communities around the lake that may have limited access to the library’s physical facilities. It will travel to schools, community centers, senior living facilities and underserved neighborhoods.
“The acquisition of this bookmobile will be a game-changer for our library and the people we serve,” library director Natalie Shults said.
