From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to Texas State University assistant professor of practice Austin Talley for using some innovative thinking to help give Landa Park’s beloved miniature golf course some fresh — and historically accurate — updates.
Talley’s senior design courses at Texas State have utilized the mini golf setup next to Landa Park’s entrance off Landa Street in New Braunfels. A resident of New Braunfels himself, Talley had initially sought a way to offer a creative project that students could still sink their hands into during COVID.
Two previous design projects tackled holes 14 and 17 of the golf course, and this year, hole 16 will gets its upgrade in May thanks to four Texas State students: Devyn Grant, Mikayla McAweeney, Bianca Chernoff and Deborah Jauregui.
City Parks Development Manager Ylda Capriccioso was also instrumental in helping the project come to fruition.
•••••
Kudos to area nonprofits on turning the page and setting some lofty goals for 2023 following a memorable and record-setting 2022.
The Rotary Club of New Braunfels isn’t taking a break following its 85th year celebration in 2022, and the New Braunfels Jaycees are picking up steam by the month after collecting $67,000 to distribute to local causes last year.
Not even a tragic fire could stop the Crisis Center of Comal County, which rebounded by finding a new location at the former senior center and plans to soon move its popular thrift store to the new location on Landa Street.
Here’s to better days and hopefully fewer obstacles ahead in 2023!
