From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to New Braunfels’ own Chain Link Bicycle Shop for helping return a rare Italian bike to its rightful owner — and also showing a few Seattle transplants a taste of Texas hospitality.
Tony East had his laptop and bike stolen after he and his wife moved into their new house near Gruene Hall, and East reached out to the folks at Chain Link to see if they could keep an eye out for his bicycle — a Pinarello that held significant sentimental and monetary value.
“I bought that bike in Italy and rode it around in Italy, so it’s sentimental,” East said. “But it would also be ridiculously expensive to replace.”
Lo and behold, a man called Chain Link looking to sell that exact same bike, and thanks to a coordinated effort with the New Braunfels Police Department, the suspect was apprehended and both the bike and laptop were returned to East.
•••••
Kudos to Smithson Valley head football coach Larry Hill on qualifying for his 10th quarterfinal playoff contest, which is set to take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Pfield in Pflugerville against high-powered College Station.
Hill, who is in his 30th season at the helm of the Rangers’ football program is to Smithson Valley what Bobby Bowden was to Florida State. Before he got to Spring Branch, the Rangers’ football program was just another team fighting for a seat at the table.
Thanks to Hill’s efforts over the years, Smithson Valley consistently sits among the top squads in the San Antonio area year in and year out. The Rangers are also known statewide as a powerhouse, and they’re now just a win away from Class 5A Division I’s final four.
