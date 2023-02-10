From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to Wurstfest Association Executive Director Suzanne Herbelin for over three decades of tireless work helping to turn our very own 10-day salute to sausage into a must-attend event for festivalgoers across the world.
“(When) you have someone who is so integral to an operation, and is such a big part of the success of an operation, at some point, they are going to retire,” said Sherman Krause with the Wurstfest Association Search Committee. “It’s kind of one of those bittersweet things where you know it’s going to happen and you’re happy for someone when they announce that they’re retiring, but at the same time, just hate to see it happen.”
Thanks to Herbelin’s hard work, not only is the festival packed full of fun, delicious food and frothy beverages, but Wurstfest has also become the driving financial force for New Braunfels’ nonprofits. Each year, the booths inside Wursthalle are packed with volunteers in order to collect funds that go right back into the community.
Kudos to New Braunfels resident Mario Lopez for his work in helping fellow veterans find their voice through artistic expression.
Lopez, who suffered severe burns, lost his right arm and most of his left hand, and lost sight in his right eye due to an IED while serving our country in Afghanistan, went through an incredibly arduous recovery process — but he never stopped fighting.
Lopez later became New Century Art Guild’s Southwest Region liaison and has rekindled his love of creativity. Now, he is spreading that love to other veterans through U.S. Veteran Art Galas.
The next one in New Braunfels is scheduled for March 10. With his wife Danielle by his side, Lopez is continuing his commitment to a longstanding military belief — never leave a fellow solider behind.
