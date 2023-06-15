From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to New Braunfels resident and Canyon Middle School student Sterling Huitron on qualifying for the National High School Rodeo Association’s National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR), which takes place in Georgia beginning this Sunday and ending June 24.
Huitron, 13, is a bull rider and has been competitive in the sport since he was nine. His successes thus far have included: third place in senior steer riding at the World Championship Miniature Bull Riding (WCMB) World Finals in 2022, the Region VI championship in the Texas Junior High Rodeo Association (TJHRA) in 2022 and 2023, and third place at the TJHRA State Finals back in May, which ultimately qualified him for the NJHFR nationals.
Bull riding requires plenty of travel, as Sterling and his family travel to Pleasanton two to three times per week to practice. Best of luck to Sterling at nationals!
Kudos to Petco Love for its $75,000 grant to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, which will no doubt put the funds to good use with its intake numbers soaring heading into summer.
“It’s going to help us do the work we’ve always done, even though we have such a huge influx of animals coming in right now,” HSNBA Director Zac Turley said. “Right now we just have so many animals in care. It seems like we’re always overwhelmed, especially with dogs — we’re seeing more than we ever have.”
The HSNBA is currently caring for a total of 437 cats and 140 dogs and is always in need of fosters and volunteers.
And for those who want to adopt a furry friend, there’s no better time.
