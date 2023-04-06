From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Kudos to the New Braunfels Police Department for its efforts on and before March 30 that led to the seizure of close to 6,500 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills, in addition to other drugs, guns and a pile of cash.
NBPD had been monitoring what it called a “known drug house” in New Braunfels on the 3900 block of Gentle Meadow, and the due diligence of the officers led to eight arrests that helped keep potentially dangerous drugs off our streets.
Another kudos also goes out to the San Antonio Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms office, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Comal County District Attorney’s Office on the operation — all of which assisted NBPD on the operation.
Thank you all for doing your part to make the city, and the Lone Star State, a little bit safer.
Kudos to the city and local organizations and businesses within New Braunfels that have ensured this weekend is packed full of fun for area kids — rain or shine.
Easter events abound this weekend, as 2Tarts Bakery is set to welcome the Easter Bunny today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church is set to host not one, but two helicopter egg drops beginning Saturday at 10 a.m., while VFW Post 7110 will host an Easter egg hunt at 600 Peace Ave. in New Braunfels, with the gates opening at 9:30 a.m.
The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance at the New Braunfels Farmers Market, and St. Paul Lutheran Church has its own egg hunt Saturday at 10 a.m. First Baptist Church in Canyon Lake is also hosting an “eggstravaganza” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
