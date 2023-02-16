From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to New Braunfels’ On The Fly Aviation flight school for their role in helping fulfill a miracle moment for a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
On The Fly gave 83-year-old José Maldonado another opportunity to taste the skies in conjunction with a program at The Brooks of Cibolo, which is a nearby living community for seniors that specializes in memory care. The Brooks’ My Miracle Moment program seeks to rekindle residents’ “passion for life.”
“People who have dementia are still people inside,” said Kim Cleveland, memory care coordinator at The Brooks. “This shows them that they still have dignity and purpose. When people value what they care about, that makes them feel needed and wanted.”
Maldonado’s reaction during his Feb. 9 flight said it all. Upon climbing into the plane, he first let out a loud, “Woo!” before taking off as a passenger.
“It was a dream, made reality, come true,” Maldonado said.
•••••
Kudos to the Givin’ Tree for continuing its prom dress collection drive and Princess 4 a Night event that ensures local attendees will have a chance to look dazzling on the dance floor.
“We want everybody to go to prom,” said Serena Morris, the owner of Givin’ Tree. “We don’t want anybody to not be able to get that whole experience.”
Givin’ Tree is currently accepting donations of prom dresses — all colors and sizes — ahead of its annual pop-up Princess 4 a Night event at the Westside Community Center. The closet will also have an assortment of men’s formal wear and prom accessories.
Donations can be dropped off at several locations — the Gruene Outpost River Lodge, BarBelles Boutique, Lone Star Pharmacy in Canyon Lake and New Braunfels’ Westside Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.