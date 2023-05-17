On May 17, The Brauntex Theatre was awarded the Albert Kronkosky Jr. annual birthday gift of $100,000 to help further its mission to add value to the community of New Braunfels and the surrounding area by providing a platform for various arts, entertainment, and advocating for the cultivation of heritage, education, and culture.
The Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, established in 1998, has supported over 450 nonprofit organizations awarding more than $314 million.
Albert and Bessie Mae Kronkosky were committed to leaving a legacy and doing “profound good” in the communities in which they lived, worked, and supported. The foundation was formed with a mission to serve the health and human services and arts and culture sectors.
The foundation awards two birthday gifts each year in recognition of Bessie Mae (December 13th) and Albert Kronkosky Jr.’s birthday and awards $100,000 to both nonprofits.
The Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association was chosen for the Albert Kronkosky Jr. birthday award this year.
This award is significant in that Mr. Kronkosky was a generous supporter of the arts and culture sector and a major contributor to the Brauntex Theatre in its early years when trying to transition from a movie house to a performing arts theater.
