August is tax time — when taxing jurisdictions, armed with brand-new certified values, crunch those numbers to calculate property taxes that fund yearly budgets across Texas.
In Comal County, still one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, those seeing record-setting increases in certified market and taxable values can only hope a combination of both lowers some of their property tax burden over the next year.
“The No. 1 thing that’s really keeping us busy right now is we’ve come to the conclusion that our pay scales are way behind the market,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. “I’m not going to guess as to what caused that — COVID-19, inflation, fewer people in the workforce, or a combination of all of those things.”
Krause will present his 2023 recommended county budget to commissioner’s court on Thursday. Even before certified market and taxable values were released by the Comal Appraisal District on July 22, county officials knew this budget must not only address the needs of thousands of additional residents but also satisfy county employees whose pay and benefits have fallen behind those offered by nearby public and private entities.
“In 2019 we came up with the new pay scale because we were falling way behind,” Krause said. “Now, we need to come up with a plan to account for that. We should be able to retain good people and attract quality people for the vacancies we have for Comal County positions.”
Krause, last year, recommended a $120.1 million 2022 budget that commissioners eventually adopted for $121.6 million. The current budget is funded by a 2021 combined tax rate of 35.3515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
The Comal Appraisal District 2022 certified lists indicated Comal County’s market values went up 45.35% (from $33.036 billion to $48.017 billion) and taxable values rose by 31.12% ($23.536 billion to $30.861 billion) compared to 2021.
The latter counts the most to taxpayers, who saw the county’s share increase only 14.44% between 2020 and 2021 and led to a half-cent drop in the county’s 2021 tax rate. Krause said his recommendation will address several needs, and $127 million in departmental budget requests.
“There are a lot of vacancies,” Krause said, estimating the county is between 15% and 20% below the market for highly skilled positions.” Included are 36 vacancies in the sheriff’s office, 33 for the jail and 30 in our road department, and quite a few others in other offices.
“How can we attract people for jobs when fast food places are starting people at $17 an hour?” he asked. “Other positions were behind (pay and benefits) not as much, and we hope they can be pretty easy to fix. But many positions are way behind.”
The county plans to add 42 new full-time positions (for $3.722 million); non-capital and capital items ($6.938 million) and 25 public safety vehicles ($1.960 million).
Justice operations — public safety, corrections and courts — annually total half of all county funds and three-quarters of its general fund. In a county that prides itself on law and order and justice, losing that experience has been staggering.
Keeping the best and brightest
In 2016, when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ranked Texas atop all states that could offer pay exceeding consumer needs in the next decade, increasing prices for homes, goods and services began trending skyward in New Braunfels and Comal County.
That was four years before COVID-19, when 70% of those with jobs in New Braunfels lived outside the city. Today, with inflation and energy costs sending the nationwide economy into a recession, professionals are seeking bigger and better for themselves.
County pay lagged significantly behind competitive agencies each of the last two times it updated pay and benefits, in 2007 and again in 2019 prior to the 2020 budget.
Both times, Comal County was up to 24% behind in wages compared to offerings in the San Antonio-Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metro areas and between 8% and 12% behind the city of New Braunfels, Hays County and San Marcos.
The county’s last revised salary plan gave employees immediate pay hikes of 4% effective Jan. 1, 2020, with 4% raises and step level increases every two years, in addition to any cost-of-living adjustments. It hiked entry level pay, but in the last three years hasn’t matched the competition in hiring and keeping tenured personnel.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds and District Attorney Jennifer Tharp have seen experienced employees exit because of increased market demand, higher operating costs and lowered state and federal funding.
“I can work within the parameters I’m given but we desperately need more personnel to keep up with the caseload and the increased docket,” Tharp said. “Our victims deserve us having enough staff to handle their cases.
“I still have positions open (for five attorneys and three support staffers) and have interviews scheduled for those,” Tharp said. “But unfortunately over the next few weeks I’m losing all of my (six) summer interns. They have been a tremendous blessing and have done a fantastic job.”
Krause said justice and other infrastructure improvements completed over the past decade have pulled the county almost even with the growing demand.
“We’ve had to hire more people to provide a number of services plus we’ve added the new infrastructure — the new sheriff’s office, the new jail,” Krause said. “We’re adding personnel to have the same level of services to go along with all of the courtrooms — and all of that has been necessary because of the growth in our county — and we have to have a way to pay for it.”
Taming taxes
Commissioners will consider calculations of 2022 tax rates from the county tax office.
State law prohibits public entities from raising annual tax revenues by more 3.5% without voter approval. In 2019 the legislature renamed the effective tax rate as the no-new-revenue tax rate and the rollback tax rate as the voter-approval tax rate.
The 2021 combined rate for all county funds is 35.3515 cents per $100 property valuation, a half-cent reduction from the 2020 rate of 35.8515 cents. The current 2021 no-new-revenue tax rate is 35.1397 cents per $100, and the voter-approval tax rate 38.0510 cents per $100.
Krause, who served two terms as tax assessor-collector before being elected judge, officials can brag that they lowered taxes — even when a fraction-of-a-cent reduction in the per $100 assessment results in a higher overall bill.
“We don’t want to play that game (in the county),” he said. “As part of the proposed budget, you have to have a tax rate that would fund that budget. If we go above the no new revenue rate then we increase taxes and that’s the bottom line.”
Commissioners will only consider tax rate calculations on Thursday.
“For my budget, I asked for two new full-time positions that will help with the continued growth and demand for motor vehicle and property services,” Tax Assessor-Collector Kristen Hoyt said, adding she reduced costs for other operations in her office, charged with calculating tax rates for 22 taxing entities that include Comal County.
Hoyt said CAD certified 2021 and 2022 values dictate tax rates.
“The no new revenue rate is the rate based on current values that uses the new values to calculate the rate that will produce the same amount of funding as it would have last year,” she said. “The voter approval rate is set by the legislature. It uses the same values for the highest a tax rate an entity can propose without triggering a (rollback) election.
“All of those rules are set by the legislature, and the worksheets we are provided by the Texas comptroller’s office. There’ is very little room — no, there’s zero room — for me or the tax office to get creative.”
Proposed rates that would increase tax funding by 3.5% or more as the amount of the current rate must have public hearings before a vote by commissioners.
Last year, $116.8 million in departmental requests preceded adoption of the 2022 budget, which totaled $121,302,131 — about 8.9% more than the $107.997 million 2021 adopted budget. The 2020 adopted budget totaled $110.913 million; actual budgets totaled $100.93 million in 2019 and $82.29 million in 2018.
Formal notices listing salaries of public officials, 2023 proposed budget, 2022 proposed tax rate and dates of times of public hearings will appear in this weekend’s Herald-Zeitung. Votes are slated to adopt the budget by Thursday, Aug. 18, and the tax rate by Thursday, Sept. 1.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
