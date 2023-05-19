Recent storms may have put a damper on outdoor events, but Kops and Kids has rescheduled its annual safety picnic for Friday, June 2, at the Landa Park Dance Slab.
The free New Braunfels Police Department event from 5 to 8 p.m. is an opportunity for children to interact with law enforcement officials.
The department will have a K-9 demonstration, SWAT team obstacle course, bounce houses, games and prizes.
Kops and Kids will also have a fire truck on site from the New Braunfels Fire Department.
About 100 bikes will be given away during the event. Children must register for the giveaway on the day of the event.
Bike donations or monetary contributions for the event can be made at the New Braunfels Police Department at 3030 W. San Antonio St.
