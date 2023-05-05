On May 13, children can interact with law enforcement during a day of fun and prizes.
This event, the Kops and Kids Safety Picnic, is annually hosted by the New Braunfels Police Department and helps to usher in National Police Week.
Kops and Kids will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Landa Park Dance Slab.
The event provides a non-threatening environment for children to meet police officers. This helps in the effort to create relationships between residents and officers.
This is a free event with various activities such as a K-9 demonstration, a SWAT team obstacle course, jump castles, a fire truck from the New Braunfels Fire Department, Kid Print child fingerprinting, games, a surprise challenge between police officers and kids and, of course, prizes.
However, the bicycle giveaway is the most popular of all the prizes. In order for children to be eligible to win one of the around 100 bicycles that are available in the giveaway, they need to register on the day of the event.
The event has always had the financial support of the NBPD Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and couldn’t be done without help from residents and businesses alike.
Those who wish to donate bikes or money for the event can do so at the NBPD headquarters, 3030 W. San Antonio St., during regular business hours. After-hours appointments can be made by calling 830-221-4100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.