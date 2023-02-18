One of the hallmarks of early New Braunfels was the relationship between family life in the county and the city. What many might not know is that the land grants set up by the Adelsverein for the original immigrant settlers included a city plot in what became New Braunfels, and an accompanying acreage in the county. Because of that, many of the pioneer families in the area spent their working lives on their ranches and their retired lives in town.
The Albert and Marie Kopplin House at 564 Hill Avenue is a prime example of that family dynamic. Built in 1892, it was one of the first houses in the “new” Jahn Addition, created by widowed Emma Jahn from her family’s country acreage that abutted the town.
During this period, the advent of the railroad and advances in steam engine technology made the use of decorative wooden elements less expensive and more common — prompting a move from fachwerk houses to cheaper, more easily built, wooden buildings.
The late 19th Century Folk Victorian architecture of 564 Hill Avenue represented the town’s new residential style, as its inhabitants represented the continuing symbiotic relationship between the town and county.
Albert and Marie Caroline Hitzfelder Kopplin built the house as their retirement home on Grand Avenue, on the bluff overlooking the original town, near the crest of Sophienburg Hill.
Grand Avenue later became Hill Avenue. Albert had left work on the Kopplin Ranch for a quieter, less physically demanding life in the city. Albert and Caroline, who had married in 1873, had one child, a daughter Emma.
Emma married Gustav Pfeuffer, himself a ranch owner and cattleman, in 1893. The couple had three children: Athekla, Else, and Albert. The family lived on the Pfeuffer Ranch north of New Braunfels off FM 306.
Because Gus and Emma lived on the ranch out of town, daughters Athekla (later Thekla) and Else (later Elsie) stayed with their grandparents Albert and Marie Kopplin at 564 Hill Avenue during the week so they could go to school, then went back to the ranch on the weekends.
This multi-generational arrangement allowed the Pfeuffer children to obtain a high school education that county schools could not provide.
Most of the county schools were one-room schoolhouses that taught classes through the eighth grade and did not include high school. Education of their children was very important to the Pfeuffers, and they wanted the girls to attend high school.
When the girls finished school, they married professional men. Elsie married Udo Haarmann and moved to San Antonio. Thekla married Dr. Rennie Wright, a physician and surgeon, who became the “town doctor” in New Braunfels.
The Wrights were prominent both in service to the community and in select social circles throughout their adult lives.
The Wright Building still stands on Seguin Avenue, close to the Plaza. The Wrights built the two-story brick building, with the ground floor for Dr. Wright’s practice, and the spacious second floor for their residence.
Albert and Marie Kopplin lived in the house at 564 Hill Avenue until Marie’s death in 1921. Then Albert moved to the Pfeuffer Ranch to live with Emma and Gus. In this way, the house on Hill Avenue spanned the latter part of the 19th Century and the beginning of the 20th, not just as a place to retire for a Comal County rancher, but also a place for two county girls to stay with their grandparents while they went to school in town.
The year before his death, Albert gave the property to his daughter Emma, and she, in turn, deeded it to her three children. It became rental property from 1930 and until after World War II, when Tom and Martha Adare bought it. The Adares lived at 564 Hill until Martha’s death. The couple gave the back half that faces South Academy to their daughter Virginia and her husband R. L. “Whitey” Stolinski. After Martha’s death, Tom Adare lived the rest of his life with the Stolinskis.
The Stolinski’s son Tom lived in the house until it was sold to Ernesto and Cristina Solis in 1971. The Solises lived there until Ernesto, or Ernie, bought land, constructed a house, moved to the country, and sold the property to Bill and Bonnie Leitch in 1989.
They restored and renovated the house, removing lowered ceilings and other modern interior additions and adding an enlarged bathroom and utility room. The Leitches rented it until 2018, when Bonnie’s son Brock Blomberg bought it, ironically, as his retirement home.
The property became part of the Sophienburg Hill Historic District in 2010 and received a city historic marker in 2017. Later this month, on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., county and city residents will celebrate its new designation of a Texas Historic Landmark with a State Historic Marker ceremony. The program will be followed by a tour of the house for any interested. All are invited to come.
Bonnie Leitch is a retired New Braunfels High School teacher and an active Comal Master Gardener.
