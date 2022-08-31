After a pandemic-induced suspension of two and a half years, Jehovah’s Witnesses in New Braunfels plan to resume their trademark door-to-door ministry this week.
The decision to resume the door-to-door ministry marks the completion of restoring pre-pandemic activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
“I am so excited to say hello face-to-face once again,” New Braunfels resident Cristina Ponflick said. “The pandemic has been tough. We are all going through many challenges, and to be able to bring to my neighbors a real hope from the Bible brings me joy.”
The organization suspended public ministry as a proactive response to keep communities and congregants safe.
The move was unprecedented as Jehovah’s Witnesses had been bringing their message house to house for more than 100 years without interruption.
But the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a different response from the organization.
The pandemic forced Jehovah’s Witnesses to quickly pivot to virtual meetings and conventions while conducting their ministry through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
The virtual activities have also led to growth in meeting attendance and the number of congregants, with more than 400,000 newly baptized members joining the ranks of 120,000 congregations globally during the pandemic.
“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, a U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again, person-to-person, face to face. It’s not the only way we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.”
The return to door-to-door preaching coincides with a global campaign to distribute a new interactive Bible study program available in multiple languages at no cost.
The program comes in the form of a book, online publication or as an embedded feature within the organization’s mobile application, JW Library. The interactive study platform combines text, videos, illustrations and digital worksheets to assist learners of all ages.
“This new study program is designed to match the learning needs of the 21st-century student,” Hendriks said. “We’re excited to begin sharing it with our neighbors as we return to making personal visits.”
