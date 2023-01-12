“People are happy, I’ve discovered, to join in when they see something that they know, in the depths of their souls, is going to make a difference.” – Cecil Eager
Cecil Eager, the catalyst and founder of New Braunfels Community Foundation, was honored with a namesake philanthropy award, The Cecil Eager Philanthropist of the Year of the Award, “The Eager,” during the community foundation’s year-end social on Dec. 13 at McKenna Events Center.
“Cecil believes that generosity should be extravagant, free-flowing, and with no strings attached,” said NBCF Board Member Michael Meek.
Meek read the award criteria, stating the recipient will have exhibited one or more of the stated activities or traits. Laughter erupted in the audience as the 140 or so guests realized that Eager demonstrated all of the following criteria and then some:
— Maintains a fund with the NBCF.
— Has exhibited generosity in charitable giving willingly and often.
— Has aided in connecting potential donors with causes, resulting in additional fund growth for the NBCF.
— Is an example of “paying it forward” for others in the community.
— Works to assist the NBCF growth in order to be more impactful.
— Has been a leader in work life and/or civic volunteerism activities; and/or has via work with the NBCF improved the organization’s effectiveness.
In 2009, Eager was on a committee with Marian Benson and Doug Toney that was tasked with community improvement objectives.
“I had already had some exposure to community foundations in Abilene and San Angelo. They said that sounded good. We asked David Pfeuffer and Roger Tuttle to join us. It only took us four years to come up with the structure and principles,” Eager told the audience, amid some chuckles. “And then we were able to talk the McKenna Foundation into the critical, critical funding of the initial years to get us off the ground.”
NBCF became operational in 2013.
Cecil Eager saw the need in the community and proceeded to fill it. It is no surprise that the quintessential family man works in the hospitality business and wants to ensure that as New Braunfels continues to grow, its community will be taken care of — now and forever.
To date, NBCF has now granted more than $13 million in the community to nonprofit causes and has assets of more than $11.5 million.
The community foundation encourages people to be generous, Eager said. It also provides a vehicle for people to place their money in a perpetual fund so that their assets will outlive them; but their desires and goals will continue because of that endowment they created, he added. With more than 137 funds, the foundation continues to grow and grant out to charitable causes such as youth and family services, food and shelter sustainability, senior services, education and more in the New Braunfels area.
From the very beginning, Eager’s goal has been to connect the people who care with the causes that matter the most to them enhancing the quality of living in New Braunfels.
His contributions to the community are numerous. After moving here from Abilene, where he was involved as the tennis coach and athletic director at Abilene Christian University (he was inducted as a member of the Sports Hall of Fame at ACU in 2008 and the tennis complex was named in his honor), he drew on his experience to work with T Bar M and its camp, which was what initially brought him to New Braunfels in 1996.
He and his wife Judi became owners of the historic Gruene Mansion Inn in 2000 and welcome thousands of visitors to the area each year. He is often heard saying: “It’s pretty neat to get to wake up every day and feel like I’m on vacation. It’s beautiful here.”
Eager was recognized by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce in December as a 2022 Hall of Honor awardee.
In 2014, Eager was named as an Unsung Hero by the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and in 2019, he was recognized as a Pillar of the Community.
He has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 2006 to 2009 and on the Convention and Visitors Steering and Strategy Committee for 13 years and was Chair of that Committee for three years.
Cecil and Judi were named Small Business Persons of the Year in 2007.
Eager served with Young Life for 15 years and served as the chair of the board of directors for the Comal County Water Recreation District No. 1.
In his spare time, he enjoys playing tennis, watching sports, and spending time with his seven grandkids.
“I am personally very grateful for all of you, for your hearts, your soul, your generosity,” Eager told the audience. “It is a great joy of life to live and work with people who have hearts like you.”
Eager was a living example of paying it forward, doing well in whatever endeavor one undertakes, and taking care of his family, his community and his guests, Meek said.
“It is in this spirit and with great gratitude that the New Braunfels Community Foundation institute The Cecil Eager Philanthropist of the Year Award, ‘The Eager,’ in his honor,” Meek explained. “We should all strive to be so ‘Eager.’”
