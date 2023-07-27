Owners of Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery Seth and Chase Katz — hence the business name — plan to bring a drive-thru version of their beloved bakery to New Braunfels.
The kolache bakery has its roots in San Marcos, with the two current locations being in the college town.
The business started in 2009, with Chase having attended Texas State for construction and business while his brother Seth attended another university for hospitality.
Through a family friend who owned a popular bakery, the two brothers landed on the idea for their business.
“At one point in time we were just kind of exploring what we wanted to do, and had a conversation with … a family friend,” Chase said. “And she was kind of willing to show us what she was doing and so that’s how we randomly got into kolaches.”
Although the family friend offered more than kolaches at her bakery, Chase said that Czech-style kolaches weren’t offered in San Marcos.
“I know in New Braunfels, you got Naegelin’s and they do some Czech-style kolaches. It’s a little more unique … because they’re textile,” Chase said. “It’s kind of an open-faced pastry … we want to have a local product, but also it’s a bigger kolache so it’s a little bit different than what you get at a local donut place.”
After running two kolache bakeries in San Marcos, the brothers turned their attention to New Braunfels.
Chase noticed that business in San Marcos was cyclical, as business slowed during summer and winter breaks.
On the other hand, New Braunfels seemed to be a good spot for an additional location, as it is close to San Marcos and picked up during the summer tourism season.
With sights set on New Braunfels, the new location will be a two-lane drive-thru with walk-up only, as opposed to their two other walk-in locations.
“We just really hope to accommodate a good amount of people, large amount of people, quickly in the morning,” Chase said.
The location is set to open at 1176 FM 306, with a hopeful opening date of March 2024.
“We hope to be a part of the New Braunfels community … and hope we’re well received there,” Chase said. “I think we’ve got an excellent product and we just are looking forward to being in New Braunfels and giving everybody in New Braunfels another option for breakfast.”
