Kidsfest, the event that encourages hands-on learning, returns to New Braunfels this weekend, April 29-30, at the civic center.
The 11th annual Kidsfest seeks to connect with kids’ innate creativity by offering a bevy of activities and exhibitors that range from music to go-karts to coding.
Children of all ages will likely find something to hold their attention, as Kidsfest will include a bouncy castle kingdom, dance parties and sensory activities for toddlers as well. Stage shows include magicians, dancers, live theatre, science experiments, a mascot parade and much more.
Resources will be available for those with special needs children, and there will be multiple options for extracurricular activities on display by multiple exhibitors.
There are expected to be over 100 exhibitors at this year’s Kidsfest, and the New Braunfels Civic Center is set to transform into a 50,000-square foot fun zone for local kids — and parents, too.
The event is once again hosted by Hill Country Conferences, and this year’s Kidsfest is set to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Admission is $5 for children, $10 for adults, $7 for military and seniors. Children under the age of three get in free of charge.
The New Braunfels Civic Center is located at 375 South Castell Avenue.
