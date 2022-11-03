This weekend New Braunfels Kidsfest — the festival focused on kids finding their passion — is returning for fall and to celebrate its 10th year.
New Braunfels Kidsfest was designed for the busy parent, said Tammy Wood, event director and Hill Country Conferences CEO.
“Kidsfest was created to provide that engagement between the busy parent, or any parent, or new people who’ve moved to the community,” Wood said. “It was designed to help them discover those different options, and to do it in an efficient way — to do it in one weekend.”
This time around Kidsfest will play host to over 100 local companies, businesses and nonprofits looking to get kids involved in everything from sports and gaming to crafts and STEM.
Children interested in STEM can check out For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — a youth organization centered around robotics, technology and LEGO competitions.
Jurassic S.A. is also back with its dinosaur exhibit, which features a 12-foot dinosaur suitable for riding, along with several other miniature dinosaurs.
By presenting community resources in one place, Kidsfest is hoping to get kids involved in activities they’re interested in at an early age, which can make a difference down the line.
“It starts young as far as just allowing them to be themselves as part of becoming who they are,” Wood said. “They need different moments and opportunities.”
A large part of Kidsfest is showcasing activities such as dancing, gymnastics and music for families and kids to open the realm of possibilities while encouraging kids to hone their new skills.
“Everything this year is really focused on the experience from the time they walk in until the time that they leave — building them up and encouraging them to connect with their passions and their interests,” Wood said.
The two-day festival also includes performances from the New Braunfels Fire Department Life and Fire Safety Educators (LAFS), a science show from Mad Science, The Reptile Man and Spikey Mikey Magician.
The mascot parade is returning both days — Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Upon arriving at the venue, kids will receive a special VIP badge and lanyard — a festival first.
“We want them to come in and feel special,” Wood said.
The event sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will also grant attendees a chance to win cool prizes by embarking on a scavenger hunt.
Several food and drink vendors such as Orange Leaf and USP Burgers will be on site for those looking to quench their thirst or grab a bite.
Kidsfest comes to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 3.
