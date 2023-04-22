Kenya Cooper Beckett, born on January 29, 1976, in Solvang, California, was welcomed into Heaven on April 15, 2023 after a car accident. Her 4 year old daughter was in the car, and after Life Flight and hospital stay at Dell Children’s in Austin is now back at home recovering from injuries.
Kenya’s celebration of life will be held on: Friday April 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel located at
1390 Hanz Drive, New Braunfels, Texas 78131
The funeral services are being coordinated by Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels (doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com), where Kenya’s obituary can be found.
Kenya will be laid to rest after memorial services at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Comal, Texas.
All friends and family are invited to join in honor and tribute to this truly inspiring individual. She was a beloved wife and a mother, she was a daughter and a sister, she was an aunt and a cousin, she was a mentor and a true friend to all. She will be missed by everyone who had the joy of knowing this amazing woman throughout her life.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation to Kenya’s daughter to help defray exorbitant medical costs, as well as to for upkeep on her farm, we would be grateful for any donations in honor of Kenya and greatly appreciate friends and family reaching out and assisting in this tragic time.
Please visit
https://www.givesendgo.com/Beckett
Remember to leave your name as we would love to hear from you!
This campaign was created by friends of Kenya and “Supporting the Beckett Family”.
Thank you for all of your kindness, prayers, generosity and love at this time.
