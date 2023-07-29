Kenneth Lee Ainsley

On July 21, 2023, Ken went to his heavenly home to be with Jesus. Ken was born on June 6, 1936 to Andrew Thompson Ainsley and Gertrude (Moore) Ainsley in Luzerne Township, Pennsylvania, and was the youngest of seven children.
Ken accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 10. One of his favorite scriptures was Psalm 91. Ken attended school in East Millsboro and Brownsville, Pennsylvania. He joined the Air Force in 1953, and after basic training was stationed at Gary Air Force Base in San Marcos, Texas. While stationed in San Marcos, Ken met Charlene Mergele in February of 1956 at Gruene Hall, and they were married five months later, on July 21st. Ken and Charlene were married 67 years and were blessed with two children, Kim and Ken.
Ken served in the Air Force for 4 years. After that he worked a few various jobs and then in 1960, Ken started working at Southwest Research Institute in fuel and lubricants, retiring after 36 years of employment at SWRI. After retirement, Ken and Charlene did volunteer work for two-to-three-week periods, twice a year at a Christian Conference Center in Hollister, Missouri from 1996 to 2005.
Ken enjoyed sports and played on a men’s slow pitch softball team for five years at SWRI. He enjoyed all sports. The best was watching his children and grandchildren participate in activities and sports. He would drive miles all over Texas to wherever they played.
Ken loved to meet with his friends twice a week for Bible study either at a local restaurant or at his home. He was a prayer warrior. Ken prayed for all his loved ones, his friends, and especially for many young people. It was Ken’s desire for them to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior, and to live according to God’s Word.
Ken loved playing his guitar with friends. He would play and sing the Psalms of the Bible. He spent much time playing the guitar and praising the Lord throughout his days.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Gertrude Ainsley, his brothers Harold and wife Olivia, Andrew Jr. and wife Anita, Robert and wife Rose, his sister Catherine Drylie and husband Robert, nephew Jeffery Drylie, and niece Barbara Van Diver.
Survivors are his loving wife Charlene Ainsley, daughter Kimberly Arguellez and husband Amado, their daughter Tusha Dempsey and husband Chris, along with their children Grayson and Anson, their son Austin Arguellez; son Kenneth Ainsley II and wife Stacie, and their daughters Lauren and Paige; sister Betty Rankin; nephews Robert Drylie and wife Deanna, Patrick Ainsley, and Robert Ainsley II and wife Missy; nieces Beverly Gray, Janet Kelly, Lori Drylie, Renee Romito, Kathy Lohr, Ruth Twardzek, Brenda Jeffre.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church New Braunfels to their building fund or youth ministry.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:45am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church, New Braunfels, Texas.
To leave messages for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
