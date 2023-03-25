Kenneth James Strupp, age 83, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Kenneth was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, May 1, 1939 to Ralph and Rose Strupp.
He enlisted the Army in 1957 and honorably served thirteen years. His military career included service in both Korea and Vietnam. After separating from the military, Kenneth spent many years as a heavy equipment operator and long distance truck driver. He enjoyed ranching in the Bulverde area.
Kenneth married Mary Jane Laubach, January 30, 1965 and they had one daughter, Melissa Ann.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Raymond and Ralph Jr., wife Mary Jane, daughter Melissa, sister-in-law Lynne Laubach and brother-in-law William Eickmann.
He is survived by sisters Janice Garliech and Colleen Turok of Colorado, sister Pauline Wilson of Wisconsin, sister-in-law Arlene Eickmann of Needville, TX., brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Caroline Craze of Magnolia, TX., brother-in-law and sister-in-law Willard and Dorothy Laubach of Spring Branch, TX., and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Kenneth will be laid to rest in a graveside service at St. Joseph’s Catholic church of Honey Creek at 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Reception to follow in St. Joseph’s reception hall. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s.
