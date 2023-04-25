For many people around the world, just a few dollars a day can make a big difference.
Patty Brown and her colleagues at Keller Williams Realty in New Braunfels are hosting a shoe drive to benefit entrepreneurs in developing countries.
Brown said she gets excited every time she fills up another bag with donated shoes.
“You wouldn’t believe what my garage looks like right now,” Brown said. “This community has been incredibly giving, and I’ve had so many people ask how they can help.”
Shoes collected during the fundraiser will be delivered to families in low-income countries.
The individuals can then sell the shoes at affordable prices as part of their own micro-businesses.
“Those small businesses are really important in helping to lift these people out of poverty, especially for women,” Brown said. “They can have a big impact on their local economy.”
The organization is collecting gently worn and new shoes until Friday, May 5.
The group is working with Funds2Orgs.
At the end of the fundraiser, the group will receive a check for the donated shoes.
Brown said the organization will then donate that money back to the community.
Participants can donate shoes at several sites:
— Keller Williams Heritage New Braunfels, 453 W San Antonio St.;
— S&S Crossfit, 217B FM 306, New Braunfels;
— American Mail Center, 614 S Business IH 35, Ste C, New Braunfels.
For questions about the shoe drive, contact Patty Brown at pattyonealbrown@gmail.com .
