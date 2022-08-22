During jury selection for the trial of Brian Scott Sharp, opposing attorneys presented a series of hypothetical arguments about law enforcement and citizens’ rights to defend themselves.
Monday’s all-day process was to whittle the 120 called to about 14 or 15 Comal County residents as jurors and alternates who will decide the fate of the 61-year-old Spring Branch man on trial for his firing on law officers trying to serve him an arrest warrant on Aug. 20, 2020.
CCSO Deputy Eddy Luna, on the porch of Sharp’s residence in the 100 block of Springwood Drive that day, was hit by a shotgun blast and lost part of his right arm. As a result, Sharp is facing two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and other charges in Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court. If convicted, the jury could recommend probation or terms ranging between 5 years to 99 years to life in prison.
Assistant Criminal District Attorney Daniel Floyd, seated with his boss, Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, asked prospective jurors what they thought of area law enforcement. Defense attorney Samuel Rosen asked them whether they had read news about the case, if they had been or are close friends or relatives of law officers, and whether they could consider probation as punishment for a person convicted of firing on officers.
Jurors — one-third of them carrying law enforcement connections — overwhelmingly supported area law officers. But most agreed citizens have the right, depending on the circumstance, to respond with deadly force if they feel threatened in life-or-death situations.
Most prospective jurors couldn’t envision probation as a punishment after a conviction, and many diverted from state law in saying the defense — not prosecutors — should bear the burden of proving why a defendant used deadly force, either out of necessity or in self-defense.
Sharp, jailed since his arrest two years ago, was dressed in a charcoal suit, his hair coiffed and trimmed, but was totally silent during Monday’s proceedings. His charges carry bonds totaling $870,000 but he is without bond on what led to the other charges — that he missed court and jumped bail on a charge of evading Bulverde police with a vehicle on Aug. 24, 2018.
When the jury is seated, opening arguments will launch the guilt of innocence phase of the trial. Forty witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify through that phase and, if necessary, a punishment phase. Both sides project both phases to last at least through the end of the week.
