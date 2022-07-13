The daughter of a Houston man accused of sexually assaulting two girls seven years ago testified she didn’t recall telling a forensic investigator she saw her father touch one of them — even after viewing a video of herself, then 11, saying he did in describing one alleged incident.
Now 18, the woman and her younger brother testified Tuesday in the second day of Richard Charles Schmidt’s trial in Judge Stephanie Bascon’s 466th District Court. Schmidt, 45, followed by taking the stand to defend against charges he engaged in continuous sexual abuse of a young child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child with sexual contact, each involving girls under 14, between July 2015 and December 2016.
After Schmidt testified, Houston-based defense attorney Ashley Burleson closed for the defense. Only rebuttal witnesses, closing arguments and final instructions for the jury of 11 men and three women, excluding the two alternates, remain when the guilt or innocence phase of the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The same jury, if needed, would assess punishment. Continuous sexual abuse and aggravated sexual assault of children under the age of 14 are first-degree felonies, each punishable by between 5 to 99 years to life in prison and fines up to $20,000.
In Schmidt’s case, convictions on those and the felony indecency charge trigger sentencing enhancements. Due to a 1997 aggravated robbery conviction in Harris County, any guilty verdict mandates sentences of 15 years, 25 years to 99 years or life imprisonment.
Schmidt has been free on $250,000 bond since his arrest on Nov. 10, 2016. He has maintained innocence in a case that saw dozens of trial postponements and delays until a jury was seated and testimony began Monday afternoon.
Assistant Criminal District Attorney Daniel Floyd rested the state’s case Tuesday before the defense began with Schmidt’s daughter, who recalled when her next-door playmate came to Schmidt’s home to watch a movie on Dec. 9, 2016.
“My dad got up and instead of (using a rest) to pull himself off the floor (where they were sitting) he had his hand on her thigh,” she said during the 2015 video interview with the children’s forensic investigator.
“But he didn’t go up there,” she added, pointing to her private area.
Without the jury present, Floyd played two snippets of the 24-minute video to jar the now-woman’s memory, to which she reiterated, with the jury present, she “didn’t recall” those portions of the interview.
After consulting with Schmidt, Burleson consented to showing the entire video before the jury, which again ended with the daughter saying she couldn’t recall making the statements.
Burleson then asked the daughter if she knew that her father had ever intentionally touched anyone in their private parts, she said “no” — similar to her replies six years earlier when the forensic investigator asked if anyone had ever invasively advanced on her private areas.
The woman testified that she did feel “sad” about the incident, which ended with her friend calling her mother to pick her up from the planned sleepover at 12:16 a.m. She said she’s not spoken with the girl since.
She recalled a similar but separate incident that also involved her father, who had been accused of intentionally touching of a cousin during a tubing excursion, saying that she and her brother felt “weird” and “sad” at hearing accusations made against their father.
