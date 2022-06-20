Juneteenth was celebrated in an intimate gathering at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110 led by former New Braunfels city councilman George Green, who shared a proclamation recently handed down by Mayor Rusty Brockman declaring June 19, 2022 as Juneteenth.

The proclamation encourages the city of New Braunfels to observe the day celebrating the freedom of African Americans with programs, activities and ceremonies such as the 6th annual Juneteenth Jubilee held on Saturday.

“It’s a time of (jubilation), it’s a time of celebration — It’s freedom, and freedom doesn’t come free,” Green said. “We need to appreciate it and respect it, and celebrate these different events.”

Those gathered at the Juneteenth Jubilee enjoyed a selection of traditional southern comfort food. The small turnout allowed guests to mingle with one another and talk about the importance of the celebration of freedom while coming together to acknowledge the history that has brought the diverse community of New Braunfels together.

On June 19, 1865, otherwise known as Juneteenth, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to deliver the news that the Civil War had ended and thanks to the Emancipation Proclamation slaves were finally set free. The news came more than two years after freedom was declared for the slaves and the slaves in Galveston were some of the last to be released from the bonds of slavery.

On the 156th anniversary of the date, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act making Juneteenth a nationally recognized holiday, and it was celebrated for the first time last year. While Juneteenth occurred Sunday, the federal government observed holiday happened Monday, June 20.

During the event, guests in attendance took the opportunity to share stories of the past and reflect on how far society has come in its acceptance of diversity, like Gloria Ford.

Ford recalled the segregation in the south with black and white neighborhoods divided by the railroad tracks. It was a different time when those of different races weren’t permitted to mingle together, and by the time desegregation was set in motion, people were still too afraid to stray from social normalities and converse with each other.

“Communication is the best way to learn about other people,” Ford said. “You talk to people and you don’t just sit and listen, you have to (provide) input to that, and you banter back and forth so that way you learn about each other … they have come to the conclusion that you’re no different from me, and I’m no different from you.”

Ford is the co-founder of the MLK Association Inc., which she started in 2015 alongside her recently departed husband, Henry Ford, as a way to honor the day and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. She, with the help of her late husband, organized several marches on the day commemorating the civil rights leader, which brought out people to relive the marches King led during the Civil Rights movement.

“But (being able to get to know people and communicate with them) is growth,” Ford said. “I think it’s very innocent, and a very appreciable growth, and I’m hoping that it’ll get better as time goes on.”