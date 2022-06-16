Juneteenth will be a holiday for some, but not for all
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, constables, Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County, Texas Parks and Wildlife wardens, and city and county fire and police departments are working this three-day weekend, including the nation’s first designated observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.
Most federal, city and state offices will be closed, along with schools in the New Braunfels Independent School District. Open as usual on Monday are Comal County and Guadalupe County offices and justice operations, and schools and offices in the Comal, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City, Marion and Navarro ISDs.
Open will be the Historic County Courthouse, district and county courts in the Courthouse Annex and Landa Building, the downtown elections and tax offices, and county annexes in New Sattler and Bulverde.
County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open throughout the weekend. The county’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center will be open Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday; recycling crews will be working normal schedules Monday.
City of New Braunfels offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, Parks and Recreation and Solid Waste and Recycling offices, Municipal Annex, Main Library and Westside Community Center will be closed Monday.
The city will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal through Monday. The city’s Recycle Center will be open Friday and Saturday and, as usual, closed Monday.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs and the Fischer Park Nature Education Center Gospel will have normal operating hours. For more on city venues and schedules, visit the city website, nbtexas.org, or call 830-221-4000.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices will be open, as will be most area banks. The U.S. Post Office and mail deliveries will be closed Monday, as will New Braunfels Utilities offices and drive-throughs. NBU customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
