It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Julianna Gonzales nee Esquibel on March 25, 2023 in New Braunfels Texas. Born Aug 3, 1932 in Gruene District Comal County, Julianna is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jesus Correa Gonzales, her most cherished daughter Rosemary Esquibel Gonzales, her parents Francisco Zaragosa Esquibel and Andrea Rosas Parra. Julianna is survived by her two sons, Jesus Jr of New Braunfels and Francisco Gonzales of Kyle; Grandson Jose Gonzales Rodriguez and Great-Grand-Daughters Brooklyn and Ainslee Rodriguez of Pitssfield MA.
Julianna was a lifetime resident of New Braunfels. She will always be remembered as a very kind and loving person by all who knew her.
Burial service will be at St. Peter & St. Paul Cemetery in New Braunfels on Thursday March 30 at 10:00AM.
