The Comal County Commissioners Court honored two judges on Tuesday who are retiring after serving a combined seven decades in county government.
Judge Jennifer Saunders is retiring from her Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace position after declining to seek a sixth term in office.
Saunders said she “fell in love” with her work since arriving in 1979 as a courts clerk.
She transitioned to a JP4 clerk job in 1986, and was elected as Justice of the Peace in 2002.
“This job took me to places in Comal County that, even having been born and raised here, I had never even visited,” she said. “It was a new adventure every day, not knowing what I was getting into that day.”
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause recalled that Saunders often uses the phrase, “That’s the job we were elected to do.”
“That’s been a constant reminder to me,” Krause said. “I really appreciate your leadership.”
Ashley R. Evans, a specialty court administrator, was elected this year to fill Saunders’ seat.
Judge Jack Robison, who oversees the 207th Judicial District court, is retiring after 28 years and seven terms in office.
The longtime judge said he was faced with “major melancholy” as his retirement drew near.
“I felt both called and blessed in this position,” Robison said.
Prior to his time in Comal County, Robison worked as a municipal judge for the City of Boerne.
Comal County voters elected New Braunfels family law attorney Tracie Wright-Reneau to succeed Robison.
Krause said that Robison’s stories of the lessons learned during his long career in government taught others how to be leaders.
“What I learned from that is that public service is more than just the number of zeros on your paycheck,” he said. “It’s about serving our community.”
Judge Sherman Krause presented both Saunders and Robison with a symbolic key to the historic Comal County courthouse.
