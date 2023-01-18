SCHERTZ — In its first true home game in its brand new gymnasium Tuesday night, John Paul II boys basketball put on a show for the home crowd, defeating Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy in a 76-30 blowout.
The game marks the end of 13 years as a nomadic team hosting opponents in various available gyms in the area.
With the pressure of playing directly in front of their community while also facing a district opponent, the Guardians showed up to play.
Tied at 4-4 early in the game, the Guardians ran away with the game with 29 unanswered points into the second quarter.
The Guardians’ dominant defense suffocated the Angels, forcing turnovers and turning them into points in transition.
They led 26-4 at the end of the first and scored the first seven points of the second for a 33-4 lead, spreading the scoring load in that span.
Senior guard Geoffrey Maldonado scored 11 points, seconded by senior forward Chase Clinton and senior guard Arath Velazquez with six points each. Senior point Joshua McGuire closed the run with five points.
“We create a lot of turnovers, and we bank on turning turnovers into points,” head coach Forrest Blackwell said. “That’s what we’ve done very, very well, these last couple games, you know, usually when we win, we’re doing that well. It also plays a factor that [the players are] playing in front of their community. They’re playing in front of their student body. They’re playing in front of their faculty… I think that has something to do with that 29-0 run.”
The Angels made an offensive push late in the second, but the Guardians led 42-14 at halftime.
JPII continued to pile on the points in the third quarter, going on an 18-2 run, nine of which came from Clinton, for a 67-23 lead late in the period.
With the Guardians leading by over 40 points, coaches for both teams agreed to have a continuously running clock with no stoppages, allowing JPII to cruise to victory.
Maldonado finished the game leading the team with 21 points, followed by Clinton with 17, Velazquez with 13 and McGuire with 10.
For Blackwell, Tuesday’s dominating win was just the cherry on top of an already celebratory day.
“We got alumni here,” Blackwell said. “We got guys that have put blood, sweat and tears in this uniform for the past eight, nine, 10 years that came in and watched. We got parents in the stands that I have dealt with since I’ve been here as a head coach… A lot of people in this building have been waiting for this day, and I’m just proud to be able to do what we did tonight. I’m proud to be able to see all the faces and the people that care about this community and to see this program continue to elevate throughout the years and be a household name in San Antonio and the state of Texas.”
The Guardians (10-15 overall, 3-1 in district) have now won four of their last five games and sit in fourth place in TAPPS District 3-4A, one game behind second place and two games behind first.
The Guardians will take on Geneva School of Boerne on the road at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Boerne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.