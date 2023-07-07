John Paul II will have a new head football coach this season as Kyle Zies will take the ship’s helm.
Hailing from Ohio, Zies has been coaching since 2016, most notably at Otterbein University, where he was a student assistant, a graduate assistant working with the wide receivers and tight ends and later the quarterbacks coach. He has been private coaching with Jenkins Elite in San Antonio for the last year. Now he will take on his first head-coaching gig.
“I keep coming back to the word ‘excited,’” he said. “This is what I want to do. I’m a coach. I’m a teacher. This is who I am. It’s what I’ve wanted to do for a very long time.”
The new coach takes on the position at the ripe age of 26. Despite potential concern over his youth, Zies feels it uniquely prepares him for the role.
“Ten years ago, I’m in the exact same position [as my players],” he said. “Eight years ago, I’m graduating from high school. I’ve been there. I know it, I felt it and everything about this process is exciting. That’s what I want to [teach] them because I think then it’s true transparency.”
With years of experience on the offensive side of the ball, dating back to playing quarterback at Granville High School in Newark, Ohio, Zies wants to implement an air raid offense at JPII similar to the one made famous by legendary college coach Mike Leach.
Despite never meeting Leach, Zies is open about how he has inspired him.
He won’t voluntarily offer his opinions on his favorite Halloween candy or tell stories about Geronimo, but Zies has adopted many philosophies from the “Mad Scientist.”
“Mike Leach, to me, has been the perfect example of having fun with what you’re doing and that less is more,” he said. “I read his book, ‘Swing Your Sword,’ which has been a big influence in my coaching career… This can be your job, and you can still have other interests in life. You should have other interests in life. That’s [what] I’m trying to emulate here. I want [the players] to have a life. I want them to have fun while doing it… At the end of the day, we’re working with 15-, 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds. They don’t know it, but they’re in one of the greatest moments of their lives, but that doesn’t decrease the amount of stress that they’re under in the classroom or at home… The point where it becomes work, or if there is stress or a burden for them to come play a football game, whether that’s a practice or an actual competition, that’s when we as coaches have to step back.”
With the urge to keep the game consistently enjoyable for his players as his No. 1 focus, the coach hasn’t shied away from having them understand their role in a growing sports program at JPII.
“We want to build this thing the right way,” he said. “It’s building, and we’re seeing it in front of our eyes. It’s really exciting to be a part of, and a big part of that is our players, our team, understanding that and the importance of it and what they’ll be able to do for the generations that come after them. It’s extremely exciting to be on the forefront of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.