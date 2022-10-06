In the ever-expanding landscape of athletics, competitive gaming has been one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.
With professional esports athletes earning millions of dollars for winning tournaments, schools and universities have created esports teams and are offering scholarships to competitive gamers alike.
Steven Kertes Jr., 17, a senior at Smithson Valley High School, is one of those competitive gamers.
Growing up in a military household to parents Army Col. Steven Kertes and Army Lt. Col. Glennie Kertes, his family moved frequently. Steven Kertes Jr. did not have many positive gaming experiences early in life because of it.
“Traveling a lot, living on military bases isn’t really the best for gaming and having a good setup, and just overall, that kind of experience,” Kertes Jr. said. “We moved to Texas my eighth-grade year, and that was when I really got into gaming. I kind of had that extra time and this ability [to be] in one place to actually explore the online side of gaming. That’s when I built my first PC and got my first setup.”
Early in his online gaming journey, Steven Kertes Jr. got into Fortnite, a free-to-play battle royale game.
“I knew that I had a competitive drive when I started Fortnite,” Steven Kertes Jr. said. “I started placing decently high in these cash cups and the World Championship Series, not enough to get the actual prize pool or qualify, but I got a decently deep place to get my name at least out there to at least a bit of the audience… That’s when I found out that I really enjoyed what I do, putting in this kind of time and effort.”
Soon after, he got into Rocket League, a game where cars play soccer, when it became free to play in 2020.
His newfound obsession with online gaming got him to be an early member of Esports Tower, a developmental esports club designed to offer training and coaching to high schoolers in hopes of getting college scholarships.
Steven Kertes was initially skeptical of his son’s newfound interest, fearing for his safety online.
“[When] I grew up, you’re always outside,” Steven Kertes said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, get off the computer. Do something productive.’ We supported him wanting to build his own PC… But when he was talking about online gaming, we were always very cautious. ‘Be careful. There could be predators out there,’ and he’s like “No, no, it’s safe.’ ...Honestly, I thought it was a big hoax.”
Steven Kertes Jr. had trouble proving the legitimacy of esports to his family, yet he understood that it was vastly different than anything they had experienced in their lives.
“It was definitely difficult to convince my parents,” Kertes Jr. said. “Living on military bases, we were not fully embraced in the whole online version of the world, Internet, and all that kind of stuff… I had my times trying to tell my parents, ‘Hey, I have a tournament, or ‘I’m busy at this time doing practice.’ They were kind of like, ‘Oh, it’s just him playing a game and stuff.’ They didn’t really understand it, which is totally fine, and I totally get that, just because it’s not well known. They wouldn’t fully understand.”
In July, Steven Kertes Jr. was one of 56 esports athletes invited to participate in the Esports Tower Summer Invitational — a week-long bootcamp-esque training event hosted at Boise State University. There, his father opened his eyes to the scope and size of the sport.
“I learned that it truly is a team sport,” Steven Kertes said. “They truly focus on communication between the team members. It’s more than just sitting at your computer and just using your thumbs to play a game… They actually had esports directors from colleges there… I was just in a state of awe… They treat these esports players just like football players. They issue them jerseys; they issue them backpacks; they issue them the warm-up suits. [The teams] have training regimens where they go to the gym as well… Knowing [players] have that financial incentive as well for scholarships really changed our outlook on esports.”
This year, Steven Kertes Jr. won both the Esports Tower MVP and the Esports Tower Team Sportsmanship Award.
The success is partly due to his 50-70 hours of playing time on a bi-weekly basis. Although the task was more manageable in the summer, he still tries to put in multiple practice sessions every school day, all while going to class, doing his homework and balancing a social life.
According to Steven Kertes Jr., progressing and improving in the sport requires lots of time and even more mental fortitude. He spoke of how competitive gamers like to get into a “flow state,” a zone where they are fully immersed in the task and highly focused.
With so much attention placed on a player’s cerebral state, combined with a significant time commitment, Steven Kertes Jr. acknowledges how mentally exhausting esports can be.
“Looking at a monitor for like four to seven hours every single day is not healthy,” Steven Kertes Jr. said. “There are things like burnout; you can get mad at the game, you can get angry at yourself, you cannot see improvement for a long while. It’s really a big toll on your mental state.”
Steven Kertes Jr. and his parents know he has to balance his esports career with his personal life and responsibilities. His parents have prioritized those aspects of his days, making sure he does his chores, shows up for family dinners and generally shows his face around the house.
“He spends a lot of time in this,” Glennie Kertes said. “We’ve had to kind of be a little bit lenient with him on that because we know that this takes a bit of precedence for him. I do worry, as a mom, to make sure that he’s got that ability to be able to rest his mind to be able to get outside and do other things outside of being in front of a computer all day… I always tell him every night I want him to come say goodnight to me, so I can at least see his face because once he gets home from school and eats dinner, we don’t see him again. He’s at the computer for hours, and I want to make sure that we still have that time together.”
Even though the esports landscape is gaining more notoriety with pro competitors earning ever-growing paychecks, Steven Kertes Jr. does not have plans to go pro. Instead, to the comfort of himself and his family, he wants to look into potentially competing at the collegiate level and other potential careers surrounding esports, such as sales or tech.
“It’s not every day you get to go and play video games every single day for a lot of money,” Steven Kertes Jr. said. “Once you realize that it’s really hard to do this and obviously, it’s extremely draining to become a pro, you understand that, ‘Okay, I want to dial down a little bit, and I want to actually get a job.’ I still want to stay in at least the esports scene. Past me might be a little upset that we’re not planning on going pro, but I think I’m making a good choice.”
