The last three years have been a trying time for many, with the additional stress of restrictions, isolation and health concerns.
Moreover, some have not had time to properly grieve the loss of loved ones due to those conditions.
Because of this, the New Braunfels Community Chorale (NBCC) has themed its spring concert on healing.
The “A Time for Healing, Renewal, and Peace” concert will be held this Saturday, April 30, at 3 p.m.
The chorale holds a concert series every year that consists of two performances.
However, COVID-19 halted the chorale from performing concerts in 2020 and 2021. The concerts started back up again with two shows in 2022 that included Broadway and pop music.
Linda McPeak, NBCC music librarian and publicist, said the chorale realized that, although it had been affected by COVID-19 in different ways, it never addressed the suffering experienced by everyone.
As the chorale invites the community for an opportunity to reflect and search for inner peace, the NBCC looked toward the butterfly for the concert’s symbol.
“A butterfly in all these different cultures, whether it’s Christianity or Buddhism, or the Native Americans … a butterfly represents resurrection or transformation,” McPeak said. “I didn’t realize that it was so widespread the thought of a butterfly producing hope and rebirth, but you can understand why; it starts as an ugly little caterpillar, then it turns into this beautiful, winged creature.”
The concert, directed by Jody Bagley Leifeste, will consist of serious music that attendees may not have heard of or known songs that will be done a bit differently.
The concert will open with a patriotic melody instead of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Some songs concert-goers can expect to hear are “Requiem” by Eliza Gilkyson, a song about grief toward the Asian tsunami that occurred in 2004, and “Shalom,” which means peace.
“Ave Maria” will also be performed but will have a different arrangement than most are used to.
The concert will be held at Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 E. Common St., with tickets for those over 12 costing $10 apiece. Tickets can be purchased at Johnson Furniture, at the door or from community chorale members.
“I think it will give you a relaxing assurance that the world is going to be okay in spite of all this COVID business and all the other issues we’re suffering right now … the world’s still gonna be OK,” McPeak said. “We’re gonna be OK, and I kind of think that those that hear the concert, you’re gonna have that feeling.”
